Casa Taco and Casino Pizza suffered extensive damage after fire in Sea Isle, NJ

Two restaurants suffered extensive damage following a fire Wednesday afternoon in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Around 5 p.m. fire crews were called to the 4000 block of Park Road in the Fish Alley District where Casa Taco and Casino Pizza are located for reports of a fire, according to Katherine Custer, director of Sea Isle public relations.

A total of six fire companies responded to the call and assisted with getting the fire under control, Custer said.

The two-story building of Casa Taco had visible fire and smoke coming through its roof.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A man captured the fire on video and posted it to Facebook.

Adjacent buildings were evacuated as a precaution, but they do not appear to have suffered any damage, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

There were no reported injuries in this fire.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

Editor's note: This has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of the business Casa Taco name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.