A gunman shot a man during a carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood Thursday morning.

The driver's Dodge Charger was taken before daybreak along the 4600 block of Strahle Street, Philadelphia police said.

During the confrontation, the gunman shot the driver. Police didn't reveal the driver's condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.