Car Wedged Sideways Between 2 Walls After Crash in Allentown

A car was wedged sideways between two walls after crashing through a fence outside an apartment building in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Video obtained by NBC10 shows the bizarre aftermath of the crash in which the car was stuck between the wall of a building and an embankment near North Jordan and Liberty streets around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Leswin Ayala, a neighbor, told NBC10 he heard the crash and recorded video as Good Samaritans and a police officer helped one of the passengers.

Ayala told NBC10 three people were inside the car and all of them were able to get out.

The Morning Call reports two of the passengers suffered minor injuries while a third person ran from the scene. Police have not yet revealed the cause of the crash or if any charges will be filed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.