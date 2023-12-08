Three workers of a Philadelphia car wash are accused of shooting a driver fleeing from an argument last month.

The office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday the arrests of 51-year-old David Chang, 40-year-old Victor Figueroa and 29-year-old David Guzman in the Nov. 16, 2023, shooting at the Speedy Lube car wash at 4090 E Roosevelt Blvd.

The afternoon shooting took place after Chang, Figueroa and Guzman got into an argument with a man, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

"At one point the (shooting victim) gets into his car to leave, and appears via video to clip or hit defendant Guzman before driving away," the DA's office said.

Guzman and the other two guys then pulled out guns and fired at the car, investigators said. The driver was struck in the arm and back.

Each man was arraigned on aggravated assault, conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and reckless endangerment charges, according to court records. Each man posted 10% of $50,000 bail and was released from custody earlier this week.

Online court records don't name an attorney for any of the accused shooters.

NBC10 was unable to find a working phone number for the car wash and couldn't reach anyone there for comment.