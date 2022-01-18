West Philadelphia

Driver Shoots Would-Be Car Thief in West Philly

By Dan Stamm

A driver shot and killed a would-be car thief Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia, Philadelphia police said. Then, the car crashed into a school bus.

The incident happened near 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue just after 8 a.m.

The driver, who was licensed to carry a gun, shot a 52-year-old Hispanic man as he and two other armed people tried to take the victim's car, police said.

The 52-year-old was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after the shooting, the car could be seen crashed into the side of a yellow school bus. Police haven't given more information about that crash yet.

This story is developing and will be updated.

