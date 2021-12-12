Car Crashes After People Inside Are Shot in Chester

A car crashed after at least one of the people in the vehicle was shot Sunday morning in Chester, police said.

Two cars collided in the crash on West 10th Street and Highland Avenue a little before 2 a.m., leaving one of the vehicles on its side with a shatter windshield. Everyone survived, the Chester Police Department said.

Both vehicles sustained major front-end damage, though it was unclear if only one of them was occupied at the time.

Police could not immediately say what led to the initial shooting, nor did they announce any arrests.