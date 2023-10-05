Car bursts into flames in crash with hospital bus in University City

Crews were working to clean the roadway in West Philadelphia's University City section on Thursday morning after a car burst into flames when it was involved in a crash with a bus marked for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

At about 11:30 a.m., SkyForce10 captured images of a burned out red car after it scorched the side of a CHOP bus following a crash at the intersection of South Street and Convention Avenue.

Both vehicles appeared to be significantly damaged.

Officials have not yet detailed what may have caused this crash and there have been no reports of injuries as of just before noon.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.