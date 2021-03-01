A new zebra has arrived at a New Jersey zoo in hopes of coupling up with a lone stallion so that their species can continue on.

Lydia, a 1-1/2-year-old Grant’s Zebra, arrived at the Cape May County Zoo from the Como Park Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the Cape May Court House zoo announced Sunday.

The goal of adding Lydia to the herd is to get her to mate with Ziggy, a lone stallion, the zoo said in a news released.

"Programs, like the Species Survival Program (SSP) that the Cape May County Zoo participates in, are designed to optimize genetics through breeding and help ensure that these species won’t be threatened with extinction," Dr. Alex Ernst, the zoo's associate veterinarian, said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Grant's zebras are the smallest of the seven subspecies of African plains zebras, the zoo said. They have faced habitat loss and face population declines.

The zebras can grow to be hundreds of pounds and stand more than 4 feet tall.