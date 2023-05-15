Camden County

WATCH: Police Officer Dances It Out With Kid at NJ Carnival

Getting groovy on a gorgeous day

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

On a gorgeous Mother's Day in Camden County, a police officer dancing with a little girl summed up the joy of the day.

Camden County police tweeted out the video of Officer Baker grooving with the little one during the 10th anniversary of the Camden County Metro Police Carnival at Coopers Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday.

The county police department shared several other images of Sunday's rides and entertainment on their Twitter feed.

Keep dancing, all!

