WATCH: Police Officer Dances It Out With Kid at NJ Carnival

On a gorgeous Mother's Day in Camden County, a police officer dancing with a little girl summed up the joy of the day.

Camden County police tweeted out the video of Officer Baker grooving with the little one during the 10th anniversary of the Camden County Metro Police Carnival at Coopers Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Showing off them dance moves with Officer Baker! We're having a blast at our 10th anniversary carnival, come join the fun at Coopers Poynt Waterfront Park! #UnityPolicing pic.twitter.com/DiAhdMdB87 — Camden County Police Dept. (@CamdenCountyPD) May 14, 2023

The county police department shared several other images of Sunday's rides and entertainment on their Twitter feed.

Keep dancing, all!