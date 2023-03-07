Calls for Boycotting Walgreens in PA After Company Agrees To Not Sell Abortion Pills in 20 States

People have taken to social media to express their dislike for Walgreens’ decision to not sell abortion pills after conservative-led states warned pharmacy-dispensing companies not to.

There are currently two petitions to boycott Walgreens in Pennsylvania and nationwide.

Walgreens’ decision comes after receiving a letter by Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies, co-signed by 19 other attorney generals, stating the companies could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail.

Pennsylvania was not one of the states that co-signed the letter but since Walgreens confirmed to the Associated Press on Thursday, March 2, that it would not sell Mifepristone, an abortion pill, people have taken to social media to boycott Walgreens nationwide.

Many people have posted that they have deleted their Walgreens accounts and will no longer get their prescriptions filled at the pharmacy.

“Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman confirmed that the company sent a response to each of the attorneys general saying that it will not dispense mifepristone in their states,” the Associated Press reported.

Leaders in other states not included in those that co-signed the letter have also spoken out on social media.

California Gov. Gavin Newsome tweeted Monday that his state will not be doing business with Walgreens.

California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk.



We're done.https://t.co/OB10cYfm8H — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2023

Walgreens issued a statement on mifepristone on Monday.

“Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so. Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws,” the company stated.

While the company seeks certification it will not carry Mifepristone.

Rite-Aid, CVS, Albertsons, Costco, Kroger and Walmart also received letters from the Republican attorney generals.