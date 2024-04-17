Pennsylvania

Middle schooler hurt in fight during lunch, school placed on temporary lockdown

A seventh grader at Pennbrook Middle School was taken to the hospital after a fight

By Emily Rose Grassi

Outside of Pennbrook Middle School
Google Maps

A seventh grader is recovering in the hospital after a fight between students during the lunch period at a Montgomery County middle school.

Pennbrook Middle School principal Nick Taylor alerted families about the incident that happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Taylor, the school was placed on lockdown for about eight minutes while security and staff responded to the fight as police and first responders made their way to the school.

One of the students involved in the fight was taken to a nearby hospital where they are recovering from their injuries.

Superintendent Todd M. Bauer shared an update later on Wednesday where he explained that the school administration is working with law enforcement while they investigate the incident.

"As a school district, we aspire to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students and staff," Bauer said in a statement.

Bauer explained that he has been in contact with the injured student's family as well as the family of the other student involved since the incident.

Principal Taylor will be meeting with students from every grade on Thursday morning to discuss what happened and share more information on counselors to help students deal with the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaMontgomery County
