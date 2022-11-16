Bus Full of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia

What to Know A bus full of migrants seeking asylum that departed from Texas arrived at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said they had been told last week that approximately 30 asylum seekers were expected to travel from Del Rio, Texas, to Philadelphia.

Texas officials have been sending buses with thousands of migrants to so-called sanctuary cities like New York, Washington, Chicago and beyond -- a tactic that escalated earlier this fall.

The tour bus pulled up just after 6 a.m. Temps in Philadelphia were in the low 40s when the bus arrived.

Volunteers greeted people who came off the bus and handed them hygiene kits, blankets, hot coffee and clothing as they stepped off the bus. There were other welcome materials also awaiting the migrants.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the migrants were leaving Texas for Philadelphia.

Texas officials have been sending buses with thousands of migrants to so-called sanctuary cities like New York, Washington, Chicago and beyond -- a tactic that escalated earlier this fall. The Republican governor calls the Texas' overall immigration program "Operation Lone Star."

"As Texas officials have not coordinated with local officials, this information has not been confirmed, but it has been reported to us from our community partners that roughly half of the 30 individuals are part of family units, and half are solo individuals," the spokesperson wrote Tuesday. "Approximately seven children may be on board."

The spokesperson said it was likely that several of the migrants will disembark during stops in other states during the trip.

"Only three individuals have Pennsylvania reported as their final destination, according to the latest information provided by our local partner organization; others are reported to continue on to nearby locations including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maryland," the spokesperson wrote.

Philadelphia and their community partners arranged for medical triage and follow-up for any new arrivals in need of medical care, according to the spokesperson.

City leaders and 12 partner organizations met Saturday to make sure they have a plan in place: a response that would include providing emergency shelter, food and clothing.

The city's Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) and the Mayor's Fund for Philadelphia also launched the Philadelphia Welcoming Fund, allowing the city's residents to contribute to local efforts to welcome immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers arriving in Philadelphia.

“As a proud welcoming city, we will greet our newly arrived neighbors with dignity and respect," Mayor Kenney said. "City agencies, Office of Emergency Management (OEM) mass care partners, immigrant leaders, and immigrant-serving nonprofits are working together to welcome, assist, and provide support to these individuals and families."

Multiple nonprofit organizations, including the Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania are also offering legal services to the migrants once they arrive.

"Philadelphians know that diversity is our strength, and we want to acknowledge the generosity and compassion we have already seen from residents and community partners since we were alerted to a possible bus arriving in Philadelphia. It is possible for government and local communities to work together to strengthen systems of support for newcomers and that has always been this administration’s vision and commitment,” Kenney said.

Steven Larin of the Nationalities Service Center said migrants are eligible to apply for work permits five to six months after arriving in the United States, but his organization is trying to speed up the process so they can become self-sufficient sooner.

Kenney's spokesperson said donated supplies for the migrants can't be accepted.

"The best way to support organizations that are providing aid to people is through monetary donations to the vetted groups named above that are providing immediate and long-term relief," the spokesperson wrote.

The list of organizations in the Philadelphia region that offers services for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers include the following:

Casa De Venezuela, Gente De Venezuela, Juntos, New Sanctuary Movement, Aquinas Community Center, PA Immigrant Family Unity Project (PAIFUP), PA Immigration and Citizenship Coalition, Alianza Latina, the Wyss Wellness Center, and Maria de los Santos.

Abbott's announcement follows criticism over buses that suddenly turned up in New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Texas has transported more than 13,000 migrants to those cities since April. Abbott has sent the buses to Democratic-led cities as a way to maximize exposure over what he says is inaction by the Biden administration over high numbers of migrants crossing on the southern border.

Critics have waved off the buses as a political stunt, but voters rewarded Abbott last week with a record-tying third term as Texas governor in his race against Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Abbott made a series of hardline immigration measures the centerpiece of his campaign.

Kenney also condemned Abbott's actions in a released statement.

“It is truly disgusting to hear today that Governor Abbott and his Administration continue to implement their purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families—including women and children—as pawns to shamelessly push his warped political agenda," Kenney wrote. "Sadly, racism and human cruelty have historically been intertwined in how immigrants are received by and within this country, something the previous presidential administration openly and actively encouraged. Since this disturbing policy of busing immigrants in an uncoordinated way began occurring without warning in other cities, various City agencies have been arduously working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals.”