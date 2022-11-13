Philadelphia Prepares for Possible Migrant Bus From Texas

Philadelphia leaders say they’ve been told there may be a bus with dozens of people seeking asylum heading to the city from Texas.

There are still a lot of questions about when, and if, the migrants from Del Rio, Texas, will arrive in Philadelphia.

Texas officials have been sending buses with thousands of migrants to so-called sanctuary cities like New York, Washington, Chicago and beyond -- a tactic that escalated earlier this fall.

On Sunday morning Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the city is ready whenever it happens, but the timeline remained unclear.

“We were getting information from various advocacy sources that they were on their way, but we don’t know whether or not they’ve actually left,” Kenney said. “It’s like a 36-40 hour bus trip, so they could be coming any time tomorrow, Tuesday – but whatever day they come, we’ll welcome them with open arms.”

City leaders and 12 partner organizations met Saturday to make sure they have a plan in place: a response that would include providing emergency shelter, food and clothing.

Steven Larin of the Nationalities Service Center said migrants are eligible to apply for work permits five to six months after arriving in the United States, but his organization is trying to speed up the process so they can become self-sufficient sooner.