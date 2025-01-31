Burlington County

Two men accused of burglarizing nearly 70 vehicles in Burlington County

According to police, the burglaries happened between Sept. 2024 and Jan. 2025

By Cherise Lynch

Black car doorhandle close up
Getty Images

Police in Burlington County, New Jersey, said they've linked two men to a total of 66 vehicle burglaries in Riverside Township.

Ashton Stargell, 20, of Cinnaminson, and Kameron Haynes, 18, of Riverside, were taken into custody following an extensive investigation into their alleged criminal activities from Sept. 2024 through Jan. 2025, according to police.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said both suspects face multiple charges, including theft, trespassing, and criminal mischief, in addition to the 66 counts of burglary.

Both Stargell and Haynes are being held at the Burlington County Correctional Facility, awaiting a detention hearing, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

New Jersey Jan 28

Maple Shade school bus driver struck, killed by bus, police say

New Jersey Jan 29

Local leaders express confusion, frustration over NJ drone sightings

According to police, the arrests of Stargell and Haynes have brought the total number of suspects investigated and charged by Riverside Township Police for vehicle burglaries to at least seven within the past year.

In light of these incidents, police urge residents to continue to take preventive measures:

  • Always lock vehicle doors when parked.
  • Remove valuables from vehicles or keep them out of sight.
  • Park in well-lit areas when possible.
  • Report any suspicious activity to us immediately.

If you believe you are witnessing criminal activity that requires an immediate police response, dial 911 immediately.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Burlington CountyNew Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us