Two men accused of burglarizing nearly 70 vehicles in Burlington County

Police in Burlington County, New Jersey, said they've linked two men to a total of 66 vehicle burglaries in Riverside Township.

Ashton Stargell, 20, of Cinnaminson, and Kameron Haynes, 18, of Riverside, were taken into custody following an extensive investigation into their alleged criminal activities from Sept. 2024 through Jan. 2025, according to police.

Police said both suspects face multiple charges, including theft, trespassing, and criminal mischief, in addition to the 66 counts of burglary.

Both Stargell and Haynes are being held at the Burlington County Correctional Facility, awaiting a detention hearing, police said.

According to police, the arrests of Stargell and Haynes have brought the total number of suspects investigated and charged by Riverside Township Police for vehicle burglaries to at least seven within the past year.

In light of these incidents, police urge residents to continue to take preventive measures:

Always lock vehicle doors when parked.

Remove valuables from vehicles or keep them out of sight.

Park in well-lit areas when possible.

Report any suspicious activity to us immediately.

If you believe you are witnessing criminal activity that requires an immediate police response, dial 911 immediately.