NJ school employee struck, killed by school bus, police say

A New Jersey school employee was struck and killed by a school bus, police confirmed with NBC10.

The deadly crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in the school bus garage next to Maple Shade High School along Frederick Avenue in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

Police told NBC10 an employee in the Maple Shade School District was struck by a bus in the garage and died from his injuries. Officials have not yet revealed his identity.

Maple Shade School District Superintendent Beth Norcia sent a message to families and staff members about the crash and stated all classes will be cancelled on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share some very sad news with you,” Norcia wrote. “One of our beloved staff members has tragically passed away in an accident in our bus garage. The Maple Shade police are still on scene investigating this devastating accident.”

Norcia also said the Burlington County Crisis Response Team and counselors will be available for staff and students to provide support throughout the week.

"We know that children react differently to loss," Norcia wrote. "We encourage you to talk with your child. We will be sending out resources to discuss grief and loss tomorrow if you need assistance in speaking with your child about this terrible accident. We ask our students and staff to look after one another as we deal with the loss of our coworker and friend."