New Jersey

NJ school employee struck, killed by school bus, police say

A Maple Shade School District employee was struck and killed by a school bus, police said

By David Chang and Frances Wang

A New Jersey school employee was struck and killed by a school bus, police confirmed with NBC10.

The deadly crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in the school bus garage next to Maple Shade High School along Frederick Avenue in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police told NBC10 an employee in the Maple Shade School District was struck by a bus in the garage and died from his injuries. Officials have not yet revealed his identity.

Maple Shade School District Superintendent Beth Norcia sent a message to families and staff members about the crash and stated all classes will be cancelled on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share some very sad news with you,” Norcia wrote. “One of our beloved staff members has tragically passed away in an accident in our bus garage. The Maple Shade police are still on scene investigating this devastating accident.”

Norcia also said the Burlington County Crisis Response Team and counselors will be available for staff and students to provide support throughout the week.

"We know that children react differently to loss," Norcia wrote. "We encourage you to talk with your child. We will be sending out resources to discuss grief and loss tomorrow if you need assistance in speaking with your child about this terrible accident. We ask our students and staff to look after one another as we deal with the loss of our coworker and friend."

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us