North Philadelphia

Resident's dog protects her from burglar, winds up getting shot, police say

The shooting of a pit bull played out after a burglar broke a window of a woman's North Bambrey Street home on Friday, June 7, 2023, Philadelphia Police say

By Dan Stamm

Police Lights_Getty
GETTY IMAGES

Police searched for a burglar who shot a dog who attacked him early Friday at a North Philadelphia home.

Officers responded to a North Bambrey Street home, near Clearfield Street, just after 3 a.m. on June 7, 2024, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

A 56-year-old woman went out of a broken window of her home after the burglar broke it, police said. She then got into a verbal and physical altercation with the man.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The resident's pit bull then came to her rescue, police said.

"The victim dog attacked the offender, who then shot the dog on the side and leg," police said.

The dog underwent surgery for its injuries, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Maine 57 mins ago

Broken badminton racket kills NJ girl vacationing in Maine

New Jersey 2 hours ago

NYPD officer charged in road rage shooting in South Jersey

The shooter ran off before police arrived. Investigators only released a vague description of him Friday afternoon.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us