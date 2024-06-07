Resident's dog protects her from burglar, winds up getting shot, police say

Police searched for a burglar who shot a dog who attacked him early Friday at a North Philadelphia home.

Officers responded to a North Bambrey Street home, near Clearfield Street, just after 3 a.m. on June 7, 2024, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

A 56-year-old woman went out of a broken window of her home after the burglar broke it, police said. She then got into a verbal and physical altercation with the man.

The resident's pit bull then came to her rescue, police said.

"The victim dog attacked the offender, who then shot the dog on the side and leg," police said.

The dog underwent surgery for its injuries, police said.

The shooter ran off before police arrived. Investigators only released a vague description of him Friday afternoon.