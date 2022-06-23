Bullet Strikes Window of Comcast Technology Center

An investigation is underway after a bullet struck a window of the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The bullet went through a window on the 23rd floor of the building, which is located on 1800 Arch Street in Center City. Police received a call reporting the bullet at 2:24 p.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made. Arch Street is currently closed between 18th and 19th streets as police investigate.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"A window was shattered on an upper-level floor of the Comcast Technology Center this afternoon," Comcast spokesperson John Demming wrote. "The safety of our employees is our top priority and thankfully nobody was injured. Our security team is working closely with local authorities on the investigation of the cause."

At 1,121 feet, the Comcast Technology Center is the tallest building in Philadelphia and the 14th tallest in the United States. It consists of 60 floors and is the home of NBC10 Philadelphia and Telemundo 62.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC10.