Hundreds of Bucks County union workers – including in 911 center – strike

Union workers supplying the public with a variety of services from 911 to children and youth services to mental health programs to drug and alcohol support walked the picket line Friday, Set. 20, 204, amid a monthslong contract dispute.

About 500 SEIU Local 668 Bucks County union workers planed to strike "after nine months without a contract despite more than a year of contract negotiations," the union said.

SEIU Local 668 represents workers employed throughout Bucks County -- some of whom work in the 911 call center, children and youth services, the IT department, mental health department, drug and alcohol support and early intervention and developmental programs. The union notified the county the workers would be striking last week.

Workers planned to walk a picket line outside the Bucks County Administration Building on East Court Street in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. However, some were already holding signs before 8 a.m.

A Bucks County spokesperson told NBC10 that the county plan to keep public services going Friday includes supervisors filling in.

“The County is aware of the planned one-day work stoppage and has arranged for supervisors to fill in for striking staff Friday to ensure the public is served without delay," the spokesperson said. "This administration stands ready to continue negotiating to reach a fair salary and benefits package for our valued employees and looks forward to welcoming them back to work on Monday.”

It’s been more than a year of contract negotiations for SEIU 668. Just last week 99% of union members voted “no” on the latest contract proposal.

No word on if, or when, both sides will return to the negotiating table.