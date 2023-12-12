A Bucks County man is accused of raping a teen girl after receiving nude videos of her through Snapchat and investigators say there could be more victims.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, 32, of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, was charged in November with numerous counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, trafficking in individuals and other related offenses.

Léelo en español aquí

The investigation began on Oct. 24, when police received a report of a rape that occurred on Oct. 23 in the parking lot of the Giant store on W. Broad Street in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, told police that a man, who investigators later identified as Sanchez, raped her inside his vehicle, described as a white, 4-door sedan.

After reviewing surveillance videos, police observed a white sedan in the Giant parking lot at the same time of the reported rape. Investigators linked the vehicle to Sanchez and his driver’s license photo matched a photo found on the victim’s phone, police said.

The girl told investigators she met Sanchez once prior to the incident and they exchanged contact information through the social media app Snapchat. Through Snapchat, Sanchez asked the teen for videos of her nude or performing sex acts in exchange for money, investigators said.

Sanchez also allegedly communicated through Snapchat with one of the victim’s friends, a 16-year-old girl, and asked her for sex videos in exchange for money as well.

Sanchez was arraigned on Nov. 3 by a judge who sent him to the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, citing that he was a flight risk, a danger to the community and that he faced similar charges in Montgomery County, officials said.

At the time of the incident in Quakertown, Sanchez was out on bail in Montgomery County for charges that included indecent assault, according to officials.

Sanchez waived his preliminary hearing in the Bucks County case on Nov. 16 and is awaiting his formal arraignment, which is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 15.

Both the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Quakertown Police strongly believe more victims are out there and are asking anyone to come forward.

If you have any information on Sanchez or believe you were a victim, please call Detective Ryan Naugle of the Quakertown Borough Police Department at 215-536-5002.