Bucks County Cop Among 4 Charged With Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City

A Bucks County police officer is among the four men charged with attempted child luring in Atlantic City, New Jersey, after concerned citizens posed as underage children online.

Central Bucks Regional Police Cpl. Clifford Horn, 54, of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, Eugene Pulley, 49, of Philadelphia, Sambatrimiaina Raminoson, 26, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Jose Machuca, 51, of Hyattsville, Maryland, are all charged with luring and enticing a child by various means.

Atlantic City Police said the arrests began on July 22 with the help of concerned citizens who posed as underage children on various social media websites. The citizens confronted the suspects and then reached out to police, providing the officers with screenshots of conversations and detailed information, according to investigators.

Officials also confirmed Horn is a corporal with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

“Our office has assigned personnel to assist New Jersey authorities in any capacity, and to investigate and prosecute any criminal activity that may have occurred in Bucks County,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “This office protects all victims, regardless of whether the accused perpetrator is an officer of the law or not. No one is above the law. Our office will begin the process of evaluating all Bucks County criminal cases in which Cpl. Horn was involved."

Anyone with additional information on the suspects should call Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5766.