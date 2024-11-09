Brush fire spreads through Neversink Mountain in Berks County, Pa.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that continues to spread through Berks County, Pennsylvania.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. on Neversink Mountain in Reading. Smoke could be seen and smelled for miles as a ring of fire outlined the edges of the mountain.

Residents who lived nearby were evacuated to the Amanda E. Stout Elementary School on 321 South 10th Street in Reading. NBC10 spoke with one woman who remained at her home despite the evacuation order.

“If it gets close where it’s going to jeopardize my granddaughter and our life I will but it’s just not fair,” the woman said. “It’s not fair.”

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire or how much of it has been contained. No injuries have been reported so far. A countywide burn ban is currently in effect as crews continues to battle the flames.

Multiple wildfires have been burning across the region with at least four in New Jersey within the past week. The fires have stretched from the Philadelphia suburbs to the Pinelands in the central and western parts of the state to the New York City suburbs.

Experts recommend clearing away combustible materials – including dead shrubbery, leaves, firewood, pine needles and leaves – in order to protect your home from wildfires.