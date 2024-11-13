Burlington County

Brush fire burns in Burlington County

Smoke could be seen rising above Medford, New Jersey, on Nov. 13, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Smoke rises from wooded area of Medford
SkyForce10

Smoke could be seen Wednesday morning rising from a brush fire that broke out in a wooded section of Burlington County, New Jersey.

The blaze broke out around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024, off Tuckerton Road, near Maine Trail, in Medford, Medford firefighters said.

The blaze initially spread to 4 acres and backburning operations were underway, firefighters said.

No word yet on an injuries.

