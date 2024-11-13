Brush fire burns in Burlington County

Smoke could be seen Wednesday morning rising from a brush fire that broke out in a wooded section of Burlington County, New Jersey.

The blaze broke out around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2024, off Tuckerton Road, near Maine Trail, in Medford, Medford firefighters said.

The blaze initially spread to 4 acres and backburning operations were underway, firefighters said.

No word yet on an injuries.

