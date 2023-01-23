How to Sign Up for PHA's Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List Lottery in Philly

People in Philadelphia now have the chance to get into a lottery for low-income public housing.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority opened its Housing Choice Voucher program for the first time in more than 12 years on Jan. 23, 2023.

Applications will be taken for two weeks both on the PHA website or by calling, (215) 999-3102, until Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:59 p.m.

Then, a lottery will be used to pick 10,000 people to get on the waiting list. The first 2,000 are expected to receive housing vouchers this year.

People will find out in March if they made it onto the waiting list.

Click here for answers to FAQs from the PHA.