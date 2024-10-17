Political signs for both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are visible throughout Bristol, Pennsylvania. But one sign in particular is causing controversy within the Bucks County borough.

Signs that say “Bristol for Harris Walz” have led to accusations from some residents that the borough’s leadership officially supports Kamala Harris for president. The residents have expressed outrage on social media and made several phone calls to borough officials complaining about the signs.

Bristol Council President Ralph DiGuiseppe addressed the controversy during a monthly meeting on Monday. DiGuiseppe said that while the signs display the name Bristol, the council was not responsible for them and can’t police them.

“I just want to clear the air for anyone that has any questions regarding the political signs placed throughout town,” he said. “They were not purchased or installed by this borough council.”

After DiGuiseppe spoke, John De Lancey, a Bristol resident, voiced his disapproval over the signs.

“Considering the current political climate, these signs were just a really, really bad idea,” De Lancey said during Monday’s meeting. “I think national politics is poison right now and it’s something that we have to avoid at all costs on a local level. And I know that on a local level, the parties worked together for the betterment of people.”

The signs – which were paid for by a group of Bristol residents -- include a message on the back which states, “This is an independent expenditure. Not affiliated with or paid by the candidate.”

Francine Leinheiser, a Bristol resident and member of the group that placed the signs, responded to the controversy.

“I drive a lot throughout the county and throughout the state,” Leinheiser told NBC10. “And I see, 'Pennsylvania is Trump country.' I see, 'Bucks County for Trump.' So, I don’t think anything of that. We’re a group of people who are Bristolians and we’re for Harris. That’s really what it comes down to. I never even thought of anything like that. We’re not speaking for the town as a whole. We’re speaking for us.”

The group told NBC10 they don’t plan on taking the signs down despite the controversy. They also expressed disappointment when they learned that a town resident took it upon themselves to remove the word “Bristol” from one of the signs.

Not all Bristol residents have been bothered by the signs, however.

One resident, who is a Trump supporter, said she simply ignores the signs. One bar owner even poked fun at the controversy and posted a sign that states, “Bristol for Beer & Hot Dawgs.”

Another Bristol resident had a straightforward response.

“We live in America. It’s a free country,” he said. “Doesn’t bother me.”