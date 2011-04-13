Boys and Girls Club Tech Center Unveils

On April 13th at 4pm the Boys and Girls club will unveil the new State of the Art Center of Excellence sponsored by Microsoft and Comcast. The Center will feature all the latest technology including: robotic kits, music, photo, and film editing, web, and graphic design.

This gives the youth a chance to learn all the latest technology tools. The center will provide tech programs for the boys and girls to explore the latest technological programs to create and build.

The unveiling will take place at the Northeast Frankford Boys and Girls Club, 1709 Kinsey St, Philadelphia, PA.

