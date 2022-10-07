Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia

Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night.

The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Both were listed in stable condition, but no arrests were immediately made, the PPD said.

The teens add to the growing number of minors who have been shot in Philadelphia. This year, at least 183 kids have been shot in the city, according to a tally by the city controller’s office, which was last updated Oct. 5.

In another shooting Thursday night, a 17-year-old boy was killed in the Kensington neighborhood.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.