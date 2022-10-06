SWAT Team Surrounds Garage After Teen Killed in Kensington Shootout

Philadelphia police and SWAT team members surrounded a Kensington garage on Thursday night after a shootout nearby left a 17-year-old boy dead, authorities said.

The teen was riding a small motorcycle on the 3400 block of Palethorp Street around 8 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace. Officers heard two gunmen involved may have barricaded themselves in a garage on Palethorp, and subsequently called in the SWAT team.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 10 p.m. as SWAT members cut the garage’s steel doors.

Police did not find anyone inside, Pace said, however there was evidence that someone may have been in there and left in a hurry. Investigators believe the suspects may have exited into an adjoining property, so police made the entire 3400 block of Palethorp a part of the crime scene, according to Pace.

Investigators found more than 80 bullet casings, said Pace, and two weapons, including an AK-47 and five magazines.

The 17-year-old victim had been rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he died minutes later, police said.

Pace told NBC10 no arrests were made.

Entering Monday, at least 414 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 2% from last year, which was the deadliest on record.

