Philadelphia

SWAT Team Surrounds Garage After Teen Killed in Kensington Shootout

Police said the 17-year-old was riding a small motorcycle when he was shot multiple times

By Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia police and SWAT team members surrounded a Kensington garage on Thursday night after a shootout nearby left a 17-year-old boy dead, authorities said.

The teen was riding a small motorcycle on the 3400 block of Palethorp Street around 8 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace. Officers heard two gunmen involved may have barricaded themselves in a garage on Palethorp, and subsequently called in the SWAT team.

SkyForce10 was over the scene shortly before 10 p.m. as SWAT members cut the garage’s steel doors.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not find anyone inside, Pace said, however there was evidence that someone may have been in there and left in a hurry. Investigators believe the suspects may have exited into an adjoining property, so police made the entire 3400 block of Palethorp a part of the crime scene, according to Pace.

Investigators found more than 80 bullet casings, said Pace, and two weapons, including an AK-47 and five magazines.

The 17-year-old victim had been rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he died minutes later, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 53 mins ago

Search for Driver Who Struck, Killed 81-Year-Old Woman Crossing Street

marijuana 1 hour ago

‘A BFD': Fetterman Applauds Biden Move On Marijuana; Oz Campaign Avoids Weighing In

Pace told NBC10 no arrests were made.

Entering Monday, at least 414 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 2% from last year, which was the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violenceKensington
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us