A young boy is fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The 4-year-old boy was on the 1900 block of W. Wingohocking Street shortly after 2 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police said the striking vehicle remained at the scene. They continue to investigate.