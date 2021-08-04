Boy, 16, Charged in Philadelphia Septuple Shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a Philadelphia shooting that left seven people wounded earlier this year.

The teen was arrested on July 27 and has charged with seven counts of attempted murder for the March shooting outside the Golf and Social Bar, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Benjamin Nash said Wednesday.

His name is being withheld because he is a minor.

The shooting wounded two 17-year-old boys, as well as two 21-year-old men and three other men aged 18, 23 and 42.

Nash said detectives were able to track down the 16-year-old suspect thanks to a multiagency search, as well as tips from the public and surveillance video.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.