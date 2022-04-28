A bouncer at a Center City nightclub surrendered to police Thursday, a day after a warrant was put out for his arrest after he allegedly punched a man who later died of his injuries, police said.

Kenneth Frye turned himself in around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia Police Department Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said. He is charged with third-degree murder for the deadly April 16 incident.

The punch occurred outside Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on the 200 block of South 12th Street shortly before 1 a.m. that morning. Police allege that Frye, brought an intoxicated 41-year-old man outside and punched him in the face.

They have not revealed what exactly led to the punch. Third-degree murder is a charge issued in a killing that is not believed to be premeditated or involved in another felony crime.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sources told NBC10 the man fell to the ground after being punched and was unconscious. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in the intensive care unit. On Sunday, April 24, he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as Eric Pope. Addresses for the suspect and victim are not yet known.

Frye worked for Main Line Security on a contract at Tabu. NBC10 reached out to Main Line Security for comment, but has not heard back.

"Violence is unacceptable," District Attorney Krasner said earlier this week. "It is stunning to think of someone whose job it is to try and prevent unsafe situations causing severe injuries or in this case even causing death."

"We look at these situations very, very carefully to make sure that we are not excessively and unfairly using our power," Krasner said. "And we will do that with this case as we would for any other homicide case especially one that has this peculiar aspect of it which is a punch that results in death."