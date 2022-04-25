Man Dies After Being Punched by Bouncer Outside Club, Officials Say

A man died more than a week after being punched by a bouncer outside of a Philadelphia nightclub, investigators said.

The ordeal occurred outside the Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on the 200 block of South 12th Street shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16. Police said a bouncer at the club brought a 41-year-old man outside and punched him. They have not yet revealed what led to the punch.

Sources told NBC10 the man fell to the ground after being punched and was unconscious. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in the intensive care unit. On Sunday, he died from his injuries. Officials have not yet revealed his identity.

No charges have been filed. Both police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.