Delaware

Bonding Over Basketball: State Trooper, Boy Get Recognized by NBA Star

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors saw a video of a Delaware state trooper playing basketball with a young man -- so well that the kids' dubbed the trooper's skills "Curry"

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even in full uniform and hat, that Delaware state trooper had skills. He landed a basket going backward. Rolled in a perfect layup. Handled the ball like a pro.

And the kids he was playing with in a video that has since gone viral knew it -- calling Trooper Joshua Morris' skills "Curry" as they recorded. As in Steph Curry.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Oh that's Curry," the boy recording the video says as the trooper plays. "That's Curry!"

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Race to Vaccinate Turns to the Vaccine Hesitant in Philly

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Philly Pools Are Opening and City Looking to Hire 400 Lifeguards

Later, the trooper surprised his young opponent with a pair of Curry sneakers and $50.

Now, Steph Curry himself is recognizing both Trooper Morris and the young man he was playing ball with.

One Delaware state trooper has some serious skills on the basketball court, but what he does off the court is positively impacting one neighborhood in Wilmington. NBC10’s Tim Furlong has the story.

After seeing the video online, the NBA star invited the trooper and the boy to the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Sixers tomorrow.

They may even get the chance to meet each other.

This article tagged under:

DelawareDelaware State Police
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us