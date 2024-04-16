East Falls

Body pulled from Wissahickon Creek in East Falls

The body of a man, believed to be between the ages of 25-30, was pulled from the water along the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue on Tuesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police officials respond to Ridge Avenue in East Falls where a body was pulled from the Wissahickon Creek on Tuesday morning.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man's body was pulled from the waters of the Wissahickon Creek in the city's East Falls section on Tuesday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the remains of a man, believed to be between the ages of 25-30, was removed from the Wissahickon Creek, near the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue, across from the SEPTA loop, at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was pronounced at 7:19 a.m.

He appeared to have been in the water "for a while," according to a statement on the incident from police officials.

Also, law enforcement officials said there appeared to be no visible trauma to the man's body.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

