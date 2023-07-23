Body of man found in Delaware River in Philadelphia, police say

An investigation is underway after the body of an unidentified man was found in the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Crewmembers of a ship spotted the body in the water near North Delaware Avenue and Orthodox Street at 7:53 p.m. and contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, investigators said. The body was recovered and investigators determined the victim was a man between the ages of 40 and 50. Police also said the body had been decomposing for several days.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials have not given any indication that the incident was connected to the deadly flooding in Bucks County earlier this month. Five victims of the flood were found dead in Upper Makefield Township last weekend while a sixth victim, 2-year-old Matilda Shiels, was found in the Delaware River on Friday. The search continues for Shiels’ younger brother, 9-month-old Conrad Shiels, who remains missing. No other people have been reported missing in connection to the flood.