Police Investigate as Body Is Found on Stretch of I-295

A stretch of Interstate 295 in Bucks County was closed for hours Sunday morning as police investigated a body on the road.

Pennsylvania State Police found the remains, identified as that of a male, on the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Mile Marker 0.2, around 2 a.m., a state trooper told NBC10.

The road was closed as police put up crime scene tape and investigated the area before finally reopening lanes around 7:30 a.m.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests or identify the body as they continued their investigation.