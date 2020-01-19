Bucks County

Police Investigate as Body Is Found on Stretch of I-295

The cause of death remained under investigation

By NBC10 Staff

Police officers gather around their vehicles as crime scene tape blocks a section of road where a body was found.
NBC10

Police officers gather around their vehicles as crime scene tape blocks a section of road where a body was found.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A stretch of Interstate 295 in Bucks County was closed for hours Sunday morning as police investigated a body on the road.

Pennsylvania State Police found the remains, identified as that of a male, on the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Mile Marker 0.2, around 2 a.m., a state trooper told NBC10.

The road was closed as police put up crime scene tape and investigated the area before finally reopening lanes around 7:30 a.m.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

winter weather 10 hours ago

How Much Snow, Freezing Rain Fell in Your Neighborhood?

gun violence 10 hours ago

60-Year-Old Killed, Teens Hurt as Violence Roils Philly Neighborhoods

Police did not immediately announce any arrests or identify the body as they continued their investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bucks CountyInterstate 295
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us