Sanitation Workers Find Dismembered Dog's Body in Trash Bag While on Route

Sanitation workers on their route in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning found a dismembered body of a dog in one of the trash bags.
The workers found the remains along the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue in the Wissinoming neighborhood a little after 8 a.m., Philadelphia police said.
Investigators initially said they were having difficulty identifying the remains. The medical examiner's office later responded to the scene and determined the body was that of a dog, police said.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
SkyForce10 captured a stopped city trash truck pulled up against the sidewalk with police tape blocking off the area behind the truck.