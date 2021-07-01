Sanitation Workers Find Dismembered Dog's Body in Trash Bag While on Route

Sanitation workers on their route in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning found a dismembered body of a dog in one of the trash bags.

The workers found the remains along the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue in the Wissinoming neighborhood a little after 8 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Investigators initially said they were having difficulty identifying the remains. The medical examiner's office later responded to the scene and determined the body was that of a dog, police said.

SkyForce10 captured a stopped city trash truck pulled up against the sidewalk with police tape blocking off the area behind the truck.