Flags in NJ to be flown at half-staff for New Orleans terror attack victim Bill DiMaio

Flags in New Jersey will be flown at half-staff for one day in honor of one of the victims who was killed during a terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed the executive order on Wednesday, Jan. 8 ordering flags to be lowered this Friday, Jan. 10 for William "Billy" DiMaio.

The governor's office explained that the executive order was signed on the same day as Louisiana's Day of Remembrance for DiMaio.

“Billy DiMaio’s life was tragically cut short due to the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day,” Gov. Murphy said in a statement. “He’ll be remembered for his positive attitude, talents on and off the field, and generosity. We are keeping his family and loved ones in our prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

DiMaio, 25, was one of the 14 people killed in the truck attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. He was from Holmdel, New Jersey, and was a graduate of Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia.

The college described him as a “star student” and “top athlete” who was the captain of the school’s championship Lacrosse team in 2022.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of our alumnus Billy DiMaio '22,” a school spokesperson wrote. “Billy was a leader within our community who shined not only as a star student in the classroom, but also as a top athlete, serving as a Captain on our 2022 championship Lacrosse team. Our prayers are with the entire DiMaio family at this tragic hour, as our entire College reflects upon the positive impact he had upon so many in our close community.”

Other victims of the attack include an 18-year-old aspiring nurse, a single mother, a father of two, and Tiger Bech, a former Princeton University football player.