Ocean City, NJ, native injured in New Orleans terror attack

An Ocean City, New Jersey native and military veteran was among those injured in a domestic terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

In that attack, an American citizen drove into a crowd along New Orleans' popular Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and leaving more than another 30 hurt.

One of those injured in the attack was Adam Coste, an Ocean City, NJ, native who works at New Orleans' National WWII Museum.

In a statement, members of Coste's family said that Costa -- a 2004 graduate of Ocean City High School -- was struck by a vehicle driven by the attacker in the New Orleans incident and suffered "extensive injuries to his lower extremities."

"He is alive and recovering from his injuries, and for that, we are profoundly grateful," Coste's sister, Sophia, wrote in a statement to NBC10. “Our family has been lifelong residents of this area. He currently resides in New Orleans, given that he works at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. He is also a combat veteran.”

At the time of the attack, Coste was on a walk home when he was struck by the vehicle involved in the attack, Coste's family said.

“On behalf of Adam and our family, we want to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of you who have reached out in support of his recovery. Although it has been difficult for us to respond to everyone individually, please know that Adam and our entire family are deeply appreciative of the outpouring of love and care we’ve received," Coste's family said in a statement. "The sheer number of Adam’s friends who have reached out to us, shared kind words, and gone to great lengths to offer their support is a true testament to his character and the impact he has had on those around him.”

Coste works as the educational travel manager for Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2009 and has a degree in military history.

He has also served 11 years as an active duty member of the U.S. Army and was deployed overseas in the Middle East and Europe.

“Our thoughts are focused on the many victims who lost their lives or are facing critical injuries. While Adam is expected to make a full recovery, some are far less fortunate," Coste's family wrote in a statement. "Please join us in keeping them in your prayers and supporting them and their families.”

As of the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, Coste had been released from the hospital.