Philly police step up stadium presence following New Orleans attack

The Philadelphia Police are stepping up their efforts to protect the public following the deadly terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

On Sunday, ahead of the 1 p.m. Eagles game against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Police inspector Jack Fleming spoke to members of the press to discuss how the department has increased its presence at the stadium for the city's first big event of the new year.

"We have constant challenges down here," he said.

Fleming noted that with Eagles games, other sporting events, the activity at Xfinity Live and the Live! Casino and Hotel, the police are regularly on the lookout for issues in the city's stadium district.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"There's a lot going on down here," he said.

For Sunday, Fleming said that the police have brought in some SWAT vehicles to help control traffic flow around the stadiums and to make sure those headed to the game saw the increased police presence and said the department has dispatched a drone unit, as well.

He said the drown unit could keep an eye out for issues in the stadiums or parking lots and also could intercept unauthorized drones, if they enter the area.

"We try to always stay one step ahead," said Fleming.

Also, Fleming noted that the NFL works closely with the city's police department and affiliated law enforcement agencies on a regular basis to ensure that fans attending games are protected from any potential violence.

"They just do top quality work to make sure that everyone is safe and secure," Fleming said of the NFL.

Also, he said, the Philadelphia Police Department conduct regular practice drills to prepare in the event of a terror attack or similar situation that could potentially happen in or around any of the stadiums in South Philadelphia.