Bethlehem man charged in 2022 shooting at Musikfest

Law enforcement officials in Lehigh County have arrested a 22-year-old man in the Aug. 13, 2022 shooting in downtown Bethlehem that caused Musikfest to shutdown early that evening.

On Wednesday, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan announced Joshua Nathaniel Colon, 22, of Bethlehem has been charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, firearms violations and other offenses after an incident that happened in the Plaza Tropical section of Musikfest -- at the intersection of Main and West Lehigh streets -- at about 10:38 p.m. on the night of Aug. 13, 2022.

Law enforcement officials allege that, at that time, during a dispute between two groups, Colon produced a firearm and shot a 20-year-old man in the stomach.

Police rendered aid to the injured man immediately and he survived, officials noted.

Colon has been arraigned on these charges and, officials said, bail was set at $20,000. He is currently in custody in state prison on unrelated charges, officials said.

In 2022, the district attorney's office noted that there were a total of 21 arrests and none were for felony offenses.

"Most of the arrests that occur in Bethlehem during Musikfest are alcohol related, including public drunkenness and disorderly conduct," Holihan's office said in a statement on this incident.