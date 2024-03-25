Police in Berks Co. shoot, kill man armed with knife, officials say

The Berks County District Attorney's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police officers in Reading on Monday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday, when officers responded after a man armed with a knife was, allegedly, making suicidal threats at a location along the 400 block of Windsor Street in Reading.

After police arrived, officials said, the man -- who law enforcement officials have not provided identifying information on -- refused "multiple commands" to drop a knife and he instead "moved towards the officers."

At that time, according to police, officers "used deadly force" on the man. After the incident, police officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries he suffered at the hands of police officers.

On Monday morning, in a statement, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said an investigation into the incident was ongoing and denied to provide further information "at this time."