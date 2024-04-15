An officer fired twice at a man who, police officials claim, pulled a firearm on law enforcement officials during an incident in Laureldale, early Sunday, police said.

According to police in Berks County, Angel Deleon, 45, of Reading, has been arrested and charge with aggravated assault and related offenses, after he is alleged to have pulled a firearm on police during a confrontation early Sunday morning.

Police officials said the incident came after officers were called to a location at least three times for a disorderly man -- who police claimed was Deleon -- at a home along the 1400 block of Frush Valley Road.

At about 8:25 a.m., police responding to the area found Deleon walking along Rosedale Avenue near Margaret Street and, officials said, the officers asked Deleon to stop.

However, police officials said that Deleon refused to comply and ran down an alleyway. As an officer followed, officials claim, Deleon produced a handgun and pointed it at the officer.

The police officer produced his own firearm and shot twice at Deleon, officials said, before Deleon dropped his weapon.

Deleon, officials said, was not struck by gunfire.

However, police officials said Deleon was injured during his apprehension and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released for a minor facial abrasion.

The officer who fired his weapon was also hurt during this incident, but police said, he declined medical treatment for a laceration to his hand.

Deleon is in custody at Berks County Jail, officials said. Court documentation online did not list an attorney that could comment on Deleon's behalf.

An investigation is still ongoing and anyone who may have information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident may submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County by either calling (877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app or via text message by sending "ALERTBERKS" along

with the information to 847411.