A small seismic event hit Berks County, Pennsylvania, overnight. The earthquake was so minor that you might not have even felt it.

The magnitude 1.6 earthquake struck a little less than 4 miles west-southwest of the small town of Leesport around 2:06 a.m. Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. It originated just over 3 miles under the surface.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

If you slept through it, you aren't alone. As of 9 a.m., only two people had reported feeling anything on the USGS site.

"Typically, people report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 3.0," the USGS says on its website.

Earthquakes aren't common in Pennsylvania, but do happen, said the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. However, "there are a few areas with a history of small events. A sudden release of stored energy along part of a fault plane within the earth causes an earthquake."