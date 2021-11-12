earthquake

Did You Feel It? Small Earthquake Hits Part of Berks County

The magnitude 1.6 tremor happened early Friday near Leesport, Pennsylvania, the USGS says

Map shows a star where an earthquake hit near Leesport, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
A small seismic event hit Berks County, Pennsylvania, overnight. The earthquake was so minor that you might not have even felt it.

The magnitude 1.6 earthquake struck a little less than 4 miles west-southwest of the small town of Leesport around 2:06 a.m. Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. It originated just over 3 miles under the surface.

If you slept through it, you aren't alone. As of 9 a.m., only two people had reported feeling anything on the USGS site.

"Typically, people report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 3.0," the USGS says on its website.

Earthquakes aren't common in Pennsylvania, but do happen, said the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. However, "there are a few areas with a history of small events. A sudden release of stored energy along part of a fault plane within the earth causes an earthquake."

