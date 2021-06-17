In a Philly First, Wawa Opens New Store Near Stadiums That Sells Beer

Need some beers for the tailgate before the Phillies, Eagles, Sixers or Flyers play? A new Wawa store is now positioned to be the last stop before you hit the parking lot at the stadium complex in South Philadelphia.

On Thursday morning, Wawa celebrated the grand opening of its so-called "Stadium Store" at 2600 Penrose Avenue (at the redeveloped former industrial site at the foot of the Platt Bridge and next to the rear entrance to the Philadelphia Navy Yard complex) with freebies and even mascot Wally the Goose holding the door for some of the first guests.

Within minutes, a can of Colt 45 was on the counter and ready to be paid for.

That's right, the 7,500-square-foot store still has all the normal food and drink offerings, but this is the first one in Philadelphia to have beer for sale. Five other Pennsylvania Wawa locations currently sell beer.

The store, which is less than a 2-mile drive from the stadiums, also features fuel pumps.

It also carries a message to bring one of the biggest sporting events in the world to Philadelphia.

"The debut of the stadium store, located about two miles from the sports complex, comes with a programming series promoting Philadelphia’s bid to host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026," reported the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Part of the soccer push included Philadelphia Union captain Alejandro Bedoya being on hand for Thursday morning's opening. The World Cup push includes a digital billboard supporting the bid.