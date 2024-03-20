Delaware County

Charges dropped against Bam Margera in incident at Radnor Hotel

Charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct that the former Jackass star faced in an incident at the Main Line's Radnor Hotel on Aug. 9, 2023 have been dropped

By Hayden Mitman

Bam Margera and attorney Michael van der Veen outside court in August of 2023.
NBC10

All charges that former "Jackass" star Bam Margera faced following an incident at the Radner Hotel in August of last year were dropped on Wednesday.

After the ruling, Margera's attorney, in a statement, said that the dismissal was one step toward the 44-year-old being able to "get his life back on track."

"Justice prevailed today when charges were withdrawn against Mr. Margera," said his attorneys Michael van der Veen and William Brennan in a statement. “It’s fulfilling to be able to help him get his life back on track."

Court documents note that Margera was facing public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges after he, allegedly, went to the hotel in Wayne around 3:15 a.m., on Aug. 9, 2023, looking to get a room.

Shortly after the arrest, Radnor Hotel general manager Louis Prevost told NBC10 Philadelphia that, on that evening, Margera was told the establishment didn't rent out rooms at that hour.

In response, he said, Margera left without incident, though he "looked upset."

About an hour later, police arrived at the hotel and took Margera into custody, though the manager said he doesn't know who called police.

Last year's incident came about two weeks after a judge ruled that Margera must stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home in neighboring Chester County.

Delaware County
