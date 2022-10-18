Avogeddon: Philly Nonprofit to Give Out Free Avocados at FDR Park

Have a craving for homemade guacamole? Come on down to FDR Park this week for “Avogeddon.”

Sharing Excess, a Philly-based food rescue nonprofit, is giving out cases of free avocados at FDR Park on Pattison Avenue and South 20th Street starting Wednesday.

“Due to a MASSIVE surplus of Avocados in South America, there are literally millions of perfectly edible avocados at risk of going to waste, and we can’t let that happen,” the group wrote on their Facebook page.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The event, which the group called their largest free food distribution to date, will take place Wednesday through Friday from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m. each day at FDR Park.

“We HAVE to make sure these avocados have a good home in your tummies before the end of the week,” the group wrote. “Come on down and get yourself lots of avocados and be creative! Let’s guac-and-roll.”