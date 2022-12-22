ATM Apparently Blown Up Outside Chestnut Hill Bank

Philadelphia Police and fire officials investigated Thursday morning after an apparent ATM explosion outside a Wells Fargo Bank in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

Officers on scene before daybreak confirmed they responded to calls for someone tampering with an ATM and an explosion in the shopping center along Crittenden Street.

Investigators took photos of debris strewn yards from the machine, including an aerosol can. They looked into the possibility that cameras recorded the incident, but footage was not immediately available.

Officers didn't confirm whether any suspects got away with money. They said to their knowledge, no arrests were immediately made.

