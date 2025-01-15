New Jersey

Atlantic City teen charged after videos of cat throwing emerge, police say

An 18-year-old man from Atlantic City, New Jersey has been charged with animal cruelty after, officials claim, police discovered videos of the man throwing cats into the air and letting them crash to the ground

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have charged an Atlantic City man after, police allege, they recovered videos of the man abusing cats by throwing them in the air and letting them "crash" to the ground.

According to police officials, Ericxon Santos, 18, of Atlantic City, has been charged with animal cruelty offenses after police received a tip along with a video recording on Dec. 1, 2024, that, they claim, depicted Santos picking up a cat and "throwing it up into the air, sending it crashing to the ground."

Police believe the incident happened along the 200 block of North Chelsea Avenue.

Police were unable to find out if the cat in that video was harmed or killed, officials said.

But, investigators allege that they recovered a second video that, they claim, depicts Santos throwing a different cat into the air and was filmed on a different date.

Police officials said this incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411).

