NJ man armed with gun accused of attempted carjacking with child, woman inside

The incident happened Saturday around 1:10 a.m. Bellevue and Pacific Avenues in Atlantic City, police said

By Cherise Lynch

Atlantic City police SUV
NBC10

A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged after police said he attempted to get into a woman’s vehicle with her child still inside early Saturday morning.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, around 1:10 a.m. an officer was stopped by a woman who reported that a man with a gun approached her vehicle at Bellevue and Pacific Avenues and attempted to enter her vehicle.

Police said at the time, the woman's child was also in the backseat of the car.

The woman did not immediately call 911 but later located an officer and gave a description of the suspect, police said.

Police said officers then were able to locate the suspect - Tuwan Gainer, 31, of Atlantic City - at Florida and Pacific Avenues and a chase ensued.

Officers were able to apprehend Gainer and he was found with a loaded handgun, according to police.

Gainer has been charged with carjacking, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, endangering the welfare of a child, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Gainer was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766.

