Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is expected to address the public after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home last week.

In a statement ahead of Monday's event, Small's office said he would be joined by his attorney, Ed Jacobs.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is expected to discuss a recent law enforcement officials search of his home at 9:30 a.m. The event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

Small has not yet commented after officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office executed a search warrant at his home on Thursday, March 28.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For several hours last week, law enforcement officials blocked off Presbyterian Avenue as they searched the home that Small shares with his wife, La’Quetta Small, who is the superintendent of Atlantic City Public School system.

Officials with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office have also not yet detailed why a search warrant was executed at the home.

In talking to NBC10's Lauren Mayk, Small's attorney, Jacobs, said that he had not seen the search warrants for the property.

He also told NBC10 that search warrants were easy for law enforcement officials to secure.

Mayor Small faced voter fraud charges more than a decade ago when he was a councilmember. Both Small and his co-defendants were acquitted in 2011.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.